Police are growing increasingly concerned for missing man Ian Dawes.

The 61-year-old has been missing for a number of days from his home address. He is described as white, 6ft tall, very thin build, unkempt appearance, with shoulder length hair and a beard.

Ian Dawes

Police believe Ian was in the Burnley area yesterday (Thursday) and have released and updated image of him.

A police spokesman said: "If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Ian, please call 101 quoting log 518 of 04/03/2020."