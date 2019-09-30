Countdown to 'best-ever' Clitheroe Bonfire and fireworks spectacular

There are just four weeks to go before this year’s Clitheroe Castle Bonfire and Fireworks Display and according to the organisers, it's gearing up to be one of the best ever!

Tickets are selling out quickly and organisers are urging those who haven’t yet bought any to buy early to avoid disappointment.

"We cannot stress enough that this is a ticketed event and you will need these at the gate," said chairman Andy Belcham. "We are not able to sell tickets on the gate so please make sure you have purchased your tickets in advance."

The gates open at 6pm on Saturday, November 2nd, but the day’s activities start long before then. Just after noon, the Town Mayor, Coun. Stewart Fletcher, will join the team’s annual

Guy contest and select the winning guy to sit on top of the bonfire.

"You can be sure of a great family night out," added Andy. "Each year we fine-tune the concessions on the field to bring you a bigger and better night out. This year’s concessions include Indian Delights, Crepes, Love is Churros, Farmhouse Fudge, SPK Hot food, tea/coffee, flashing goods and fairground attractions."

The Clitheroe Bonfire and organised fireworks display is a large-scale community event that draws thousands of people together from across the town and the Ribble Valley. Each

year, thousands of pounds of proceeds are shared between local charities. The event is widely supported by members of Clitheroe’s many service club organisations including

Clitheroe Lions, Clitheroe Rotary, Ribblesdale Rotary and Clitheroe Round Table.

Ticket prices are: Adults £5, children (4-12) £2, family (two adults and two children) £10, Teen (13+) £3 and under-3 years go free (no ticket required). These can be purchased online from Clitheroe Castle Bonfire and Fireworks Display Facebook page and from local newsagents, Banana News. All proceeds will go to over 10 local charities and groups. If you would like to nominate a charity or group that will benefit please e-mail: Clitheroebonfire@outlook.com