Couples ready to say 'I do' can share big day with their pooch thanks to Burnley dog walker Becky

A Burnley dog walker has come up with a great service that will give couples due to tie the knot the chance to have their pampered pooches at the head of the guest list!

Becky Blackett has launched a brand new service which involves chaperoning dogs to weddings.

A dog lover all her life, Becky is used to being around four legged friends as her family owned a family sized pack of Boxer dogs.

But she realised her calling to work with animals after she took part in a placement on mental health in Bali for two months as part of her Masters degree in sport psychology at Leeds Becket University.

Becky said: "When in Bali my heart was torn at the realisation of the amount of stray dogs on the streets and also how they were treated by the locals.

"Once I came home I had it in my heart and head I had to work with animals, but to also help in all the ways I can."

Becky, who did sports studies at Burnley College, also took part in a series of dog walks for the Dogs Trust charity and she is also raising money for Pendle Dogs in Need.

She launched her business, My Walkies, last year and as the wedding season approached she noticed a gap in the market for a wedding day dog chaperone service as so many couples want their best friends to share their special day.

So Becky set up Furry Fairy Tails which offers a full wedding day dog care and a number of packages that the bride and groom can choose from including taking your pooch to the groomers before the big day then looking after it at home after the nuptials.

Fully insured and CRB checked, she is living her dream job!

Becky, who studied sport psychology at UCLan, said: “I attended my cousin's wedding last year, and her husband surprised her with their dog Marley joining them at the reception!

"It made her day – and mine!

"This got me thinking of starting Furry Fairy Tails, and I’m so pleased to now offer this service."