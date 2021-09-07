Curtain goes up for first time in 17 months at popular Pendle theatre

Visiting theatre group Stage Door Youth Theatre has already taken to the stage at the Little Theatre in Colne with ‘Find Me’ by Olwen Wymark last month and in October Colne Dramatic Society launches the 2021 to 2022 season with ‘Lucky Sods’ by John Godber.

Later in November and December solo visiting actor, Graeme Slater, will be performing his own parody of Alan Bennett and the CDS December play is ‘ The Ghost Train.'

During the lockdown an enormous amount of work was carried out at the small but significant venue which is just off Albert Road .

The theatre underwent a complete re-wire and auditorium redecoration and further external work is planned.

Carpets and upholstery are also to receive a thorough deep-clean in readiness for the audiences’ return.

Fundraising is to continue with optimistic hopes of more improvements to the building.

Colne Dramatic Society are very grateful indeed to everyone who has supported them during this period, with donations and positive messages.

Director of ‘Lucky Sods’, Marina Butterworth is no stranger at the theatre, having been cast in many roles, including the play, ‘The Woman Who Cooked Her Husband’, which took place just prior to the first lockdown. She has put together a strong cast of some familiar and a couple of new faces for this production, and with John Godber’s wit providing the dialogue

A spokesman for the society said: "It could be seen as the perfect play to open up the new season after the longest and darkest period this society has experienced.

"While many businesses have not survived such an extended closure and many charities have suffered

hugely, Colne Dramatic Society feels very lucky indeed."