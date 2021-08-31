Curtain set to rise on Burnley theatre group's first show in its new home

The cast of Teechers (left to right) Luke Crowther, Gary Leonard and Rachel Bailey.

The curtain goes up tomorrow night on Burnley Garrick Theatre Group's first play in their 2021/2 season at its new home.

Teechers, which runs until Saturday at Burnley Youth Theatre, is a fast-moving, highly entertaining comedy written by John Godber and directed by Marilyn Crowther.

Set in a British comprehensive school in the mid 80’s, Teechers follows the exploits of Gail, Salty and Hobby, three fifth form students, who through their end-of-term school play, tell the hilarious story of Mr. Nixon, an idealistic young teacher, during his first few weeks at their school.

The pace is fast and furious as the three protagonists portray various other characters as well as themselves. The audience is taken on a roller-coaster ride through the British educational system of the 1980’s, involving more than a touch of controversy and humour.

For those who enjoy 'edge-of-your-seat' entertainment that moves along at a frantic, yet very entertaining speed then this play is definitely for you.

Teechers will be presented the youth theatre in Queen’s Park Road, Burnley, nightly at 7.30pm. The group has returned to Burnley after a number of years performing at the ACE Centre in Nelson.

Individual performance tickets are priced at £10, £6 for students. Block bookings of six or more tickets will pay only £8 per person.

Season tickets for all five plays are available at£40.00 (this works out at only £8.00 per play) and £25 for students (which works out at £5.00 per play).

To book tickets for any of the productions, contact ticket secretary, Martin Chadwick, email: [email protected] text 07788 554939, or answer phone service 01282 439997. You can also pay by sending a cheque to 2, Pasture Close, Burnley BB11 4DF or by bank transfer, Burnley Garrick Club, Yorkshire (Virgin Bank), sort code 05-

05-53, Account Number 66839776.