Daredevil gran from Read hands 70th birthday cheque to Pendleside Hospice

A daredevil gran from Read who took on Europe's longest and fastest zip slide has presented her sponsorship money to Pendleside Hospice.

Mrs Jean Taylor successfully completed Velocity 2 at Penrhyn Slate Quarry in North Wales to celebrate her 70th birthdayand raise money for the hospice.

Jean Taylor presents her cheque to Pendleside Hospice' Jo Applegate

She was supported on the day by five of her six grandchildren and her three children, Jackie, Stuart and Jennifer.

Jean, who admits to being a bit of a daredevil. said that she wanted to do something special for her milestone birthday and raise money for Pendleside; a charity close to her heart.

Pendleside Hospice costs more than £4m. to run each year, of which the hospice gets 22% of its funding from the NHS. This means that the hospice needs to raise over £3m. from charitable donations.