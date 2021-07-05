Death of 'Mr Padiham' one week after he became first person to be presented with Freedom of the Town honour

This wonderful photo by Naz Alam was taken at the event last weekend where Bob is pictured surrounded by family, friends and well wishers including his granddaughter Sophie and wife Ann

Bob, who is believed to be the first person ever to receive the honour, died this morning with his wife, Ann by his side.

A town councillor and Mayor of Padiham twice, Bob received the honour in a surprise presentation at an event to unveil a 100th anniversary memorial stone in Padiham's Memorial Park eight days ago.

Bob was allowed out of hospital to attend the unveiling of the stone as it was his idea and he paid for the stone to be erected in the park to mark 100 years since it opened in 1921 as a memorial to the men and women who died in WW1.

Only Bob's family and members of the town council, which gave the award, were aware of the presentation made to Bob after the stone was unveiled. He was presented with a framed certificate by the Mayor of Padiham Coun. Vince Pridden.

The Mayor said: "Everyone knows Bob as 'Mr Padiham' because of all the years of dedication he has given to this town with his time and donations."

Bob's death was announced on social media today by his granddaughter Sophie Clark who said it was 'truly the end of an era.'