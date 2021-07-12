Dedicated fundraiser on target to raise £40,000 for Pendleside Hospice

Carl Hodgson turned 50 on June 28th and decided to use his milestone birthday to raise thousands of pounds by launching a Pendle Hill Step Challenge.

From March 1st, Carl committed to walking up Pendle every day until his birthday weekend. It was a total of 117 days and he completed the challenge on the weekend of June 26th and 27th by walking 50 circular laps of landmark hill.

Carl has been fundraising for Pendleside ever since his mum, Maureen, was cared for in 2019 at the hospice before she died. And he has now raised almost £40,000 for the charity in the past two years.

Carl Hodgson with a cheque for the latest amount of money he has raised for Pendleside Hospice

The estate manager, who lives with his partner Justine and their two children in Fence had a target £5,000 sponsorship, which was already at over 90% by the time he began his final 50 laps.

He said: “I really enjoyed doing the daily laps - every single day the weather was so different. Friends often joined me on laps and we had a challenge running for people to walk the hill or the equivalent number of steps, then nominate 5 people and donate £10.

“It was lovely to see everyone getting out there to support the cause and the money started rolling in. Back in March, June seemed so far away but all of a sudden the weekend of the 50 laps was upon us and I realised the enormity of the challenge I had undertaken.

“It really was a mental battle getting through the laps, but I was determined to break the halfway mark on the Saturday and I did…just…walking 26 laps in 17 hours. The Sunday I was determined to step up a gear and power through the laps, which I did with the help and support of my amazing family and friends.

“The final lap at 6:30pm saw some 40 of us walking to the summit together. It really was an emotional moment that I won’t ever forget.”

Carl is overwhelmed by just how generous people have been and is thrilled with the amount he has managed to raise for the Hospice.

He added: “It really is incredible, and I thank everyone who gave donations via JustGiving, by text to the hospice, in collection tubs and more.

“The hospice has helped and continues to help so many families within the area and I truly believe this is the community’s way of saying a big thank you.”

This is not the first time Carl has walked in memory of his mum. He trekked 54 laps of Pendle in 33 hours covering 82 miles and ran the virtual London Marathon last October. He will do the London Marathon again this year, again to raise hospice funds.

Carl’s fundraising page is still open. If you would like to make a donation, please click HERE