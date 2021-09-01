Developer announces plans for 200 homes on 21 acre field site on outskirts of Burnley

Longridge-based Prospect Homes is considering submitting a planning application to Burnley Council for the land south of the A646 Glen View Road/New Road near to Hollins Cross Farm.

Its agent, Savill’s, asked the local authority whether an Environmental Impact Assessment of the site in Rose Hill will be required.

The firm’s planning department tells Burnley Council officials in a letter: “On behalf of our client, Prospect Homes, we are preparing a full planning application for the erection of around 200 dwellings at the above site.

Longridge-based Prospect Homes is considering submitting a planning application to Burnley Council to build 200 homes on the land south of the A646 Glen View Road/New Road near to Hollins Cross Farm.

“In advance of submitting the full planning application, we write to formally request the local planning authority adopts a screening opinion.

“The development proposal comprises the construction of around 200 dwellings, with the main highway access to be taken off the A646 (New Road).

“The site as shown is situated to the south of the town of Burnley and is bound by Burnley Golf Club to the west, Woodplumpton Road to the east, New Road / Glen View Road (the A646) to the north, and Hollins Cross Farm to the south.

“The internal road layout consists of two primary roads, with houses accessed off this road and the secondary streets.

“Due to the topography of the site the housing land is broadly split into two areas, with an embankment between the two areas to create level development plateaus.

“The preliminary house types comprise 100 four-bed detached homes; 42 three-bed detached homes; 36 three-bed semi-detached and mews properties; and, 22 two-bed semi-detached and mews properties.

“All homes are to be two-storey, with 20 of these to be provided as affordable homes.

“The land to the north and north-west of the site is in residential use, with existing homes accessed off New Road and Wilkie Avenue.

“The land to the east and south is agricultural, and the land to the west is in outdoor leisure use (a golf course).”

Burnley Council senior planner Cathy Ryder writes in reply: “The local planning authority is of the opinion that it is not likely to have significant effects on the environment.