Developer donation gives new books boost to Clitheroe school

Pupils from a Clitheroe primary school celebrated World Book Day in style with a donation from a property developer.

St James Primary School received £200 from Taylor Wimpey in support of the national event which is now in its 23rd year. World Book Day aims to encourage children of all ages to enjoy and appreciate the pleasures of reading.

Snuggle and read

Sarah Filder, literacy subject leader at the school in Greenacre Street, said: “World Book Day is a fantastic initiative which really encourages children to develop their reading. This year we asked the pupils to bring in a cushion and set aside time to ‘snuggle up with a book’. Thanks to Taylor Wimpey’s donation, we’ll be able to purchase new books and we can’t wait for our pupils to enjoy some new stories.”

Chloe Dunn, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Manchester, said: “We’re proud to be able to support St James Primary School with a donation to mark World Book Day. We hope the pupils had a brilliant day celebrating their favourite characters and that they all enjoy reading some new books together.”