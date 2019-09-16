Diamond Jubilee social evening will celebrate Nelson Civic Ladies Choir's 60 sparkling years

Past and present members of Nelson Civic Ladies Choir are invited to celebrate the choir's Diamond Jubilee.

The well-respected and well-known choir will celebrate its 60 years with a social evening at Nelson Cricket Club where it is hopes that as many past members as possible will be able to come along.

The event will take place on Saturday October 12th from 7-30pm and will feature an exhibition of some fantastic photographs taken over the years, and a display of some past choir uniforms.

Caroline Greaves, publicity officer, said: "The choir was started by Ted Parr MBE in 1959 as an extension to his children's choir which had begun 10 years earlier. Sadly Ted died earlier this year, so it is perhaps fitting to celebrate this occasion with an event looking back over the choir's history and successes.

"The choir still has around 50 active members and performs regularly under their current musical director John Garrett."

Tickets will be available from any current choir member, or by calling 01282 859650.

The choir performed a special anniversary concert at the Hippodrome Theatre in Colne in July which raised money for Pendle Dementia Action Alliance.