Disabled children needed to star in online videos for BBC

A television production company is looking for disabled children, and those with additional needs, to star in a series of short online videos for BBC Education.

The videos, produced by The Connected Set production company on behalf of the BBC, will feature children aged six months to five years of age, and their parents, and will support families with their children’s development.

The series, called Tiny Happy People, will offer inspiration, tips and advice for fun activities you can do at home to help your child’s development. Filming will take place in February and March 2020.

Grace Dunsby, casting assistant producer at The Connected Set, says it will be a great experience for both children and their parents.

She said: “We worked with a number of special educational needs and disabled children last year as part of this campaign and we found it an incredibly positive experience for both families and our team.”

The free online digital resource was initially launched in Manchester, but following its success is being rolled out nationally in 2020.

The initiative was designed to tackle the startling pre-school language and communication gap that sees nearly 20% of children, nationally, arriving at school without the language and communication ability to thrive. In deprived areas that figure doubles to almost 40% across the UK.

For further information and to enquire about casting email: grace@theconnectedset.com or ring Grace Dunsby on 0208 617 1744.

