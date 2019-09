A dog has been confirmed to have died after being pulled from a burning house in Alkincoats Road.

Two fire engines from Colne attended the tragic incident just after 6pm yesterday. Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used two hose reels and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Unfortunately, the dog we pulled out of the house passed away. One of our firefighters tried tirelessly to revive it, but couldn't."