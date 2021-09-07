Donations flood in thanks to big-hearted people of the Ribble Valley who responded to Clitheroe Rotary's unwanted goods plea

On Saturday Clitheroe Rotarians set up a pop stall on Clitheroe Market and appealed to the town's folk to donate pre-loved computers, laptops, phones, tablets, flat screen monitors, cables, sewing machines, power tools, gardening tools,winter coats, unwanted spectacles and empty pill blister packs.

They were amazed by the response.

Rotarian David Bleazard explained: "We arrived on Clitheroe Market bright and early with a sense of trepidation, would anyone turn up? "We needn’t have worried, before we had even set up at 8am, people started to arrive with unloved goods!

Clitheroe Town Crier at the Rotary goods stall. Photo by David Bleazard

"Even the Town Crier, Roland Hailwood and our local MP Nigel Evans turned up!

"A constant stream of people kept 14 Rotarians and friends busy all day, resulting in seven carloads, plus Roland's trailer full of goods.

"People thought our central, multi charity drop off point was a good idea and enquired about the charities we are supporting.

"We collected 12 sewing machines, which will create sewing businesses in Africa, a shed load of tools to help mechanics, over 20 computers and tablets for schools in Africa, dozens of coats for Wrap Up Lancashire, over 300 pairs of specs for Inner Wheel and two large bin bags of blister packs for Marie Curie. We also raised the profile of Rotary in the community with people thanking volunteers for the work they do in the Ribble Valley."

Some of the sewing machines donated

He added: "A big thanks to all those that supported Rotary last Saturday.