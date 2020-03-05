Double Reedley fund-raiser for Sepsis UK and Prostate Cancer UK

A double fund-raiser helped one Burnley family raise £1,774 for Sepsis UK and Prostate Cancer UK.

Sharon and Peter Ruth and friends organised the fund-raising evening at Reedley Marina after close friend David Windle survived prostate cancer and their daughter, Claire Ruth-Wyatt, survived sepsis and pneumococcal pneumonia which caused her right lung to shut down and her liver to triple in size.

The fund-raising team

A quiz, raffle, games, live music, auction, and food provided by Lee Shepherd and Sam Hooper who run The Kingfisher Bistro Bar at the marina, helped to raise lots of laughter and pounds on the night.

Sharon said: "It was a fantastic evening and we are so pleased to have raised so much for two worthy charities."

Sepsis accounts for 48,000 deaths annually in the UK - more than breast cancer, bowel cancer, and prostate cancer combined - and is the acute bodily reaction to infection.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer for males, there are around 47,700 new prostate cancer cases in the UK every year.