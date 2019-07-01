Downham Hall set to open gardens to public

Downham Hall will open its gardens to the public on the afternoons of Saturday 13th and Sunday, July 14th, in aid of Prince’s Trust and Downham Village Hall.

There will be traditionally planted herbaceous borders, a red and white themed Rose Garden and extensive kitchen gardens with some new and interesting vegetables, herbs and fruit for

people to view. All profits from the weekend, which is entirely manned by local volunteers, will be split between the two featured charities.

Visitors to the garden, with its unrivalled views of Pendle Hill, will also be able to enjoy great value and delicious home-made cream teas, as well as Prosecco and ice creams. The

weekend will feature music from Clitheroe Town Band and Ukulele Orchestra and performances from Lancashire Wallopers Clog dancers on the Saturday, while Barnoldswick

Brass Band and Preston Morris Dancers headline the traditional weekend’s Sunday.

A number of local groups, craftspeople and artists add to the interest and variety of the event. There will be an opportunity to buy sturdy local plants and greenery from Ruth Symonds and Downham’s own gardener, Suzanne Davis, as well as fantastic wooden garden crafts from Neil Turner, sculptures in wood from Geoff Whitely and Susie Talbot’s handmade bags. There will be a WI cake stall, delicious organic breads from Deerstones Bakery, Leagrams Organic Dairy’s cheeses and other exhibitors include local woodturner Christine White and artists Jane Fricker and Caroline Assheton.

As well as games and puzzles for children, popular attractions will include the ‘human fruit machine’, raffles and tombola’s as well as a stunning classic car display. The venue benefits

from plenty of undercover space, so a good time is assured whatever the weather! Entry is just £5 and children under 12 and serving police or fire officers and military personnel, showing relevant current or veteran I.D. will be admitted free.

Opening hours are 2pm to 4pm each day. Youth charity, Prince’s Trust helps young people to develop the confidence and skills they need to realise their ambitions, so that they can live, learn and earn. Founded by the Prince of Wales in 1976, the charity supports 11 to 30 year-olds who are unemployed, struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. Many of the young people helped by the Trust are in or leaving care, facing issues such as homelessness or mental health problems. The programmes offered by the charity give vulnerable young people the practical and financial support needed to stabilise their lives, helping develop self esteem and skills for work. Three in four young people supported by the Prince’s Trust move into work, education or training and it has helped over 950,000 young people to date and supports over 100 more each day.

Downham Village Hall is also a charity and is available as a newly modernised, flexible and reasonably priced venue for weddings, events and other celebrations.

http://www.downhamvillage.org.uk/