Drink driver from Colne caught behind wheel of her estranged husband's car in Burnley court told

A drink-driver, who was caught after she set off with wheels spinning, had helped herself to her estranged husband's car - but he would never have reported it, a court heard.

Cherie Ward, who was nearly twice the limit, owned up to both having been in the Volvo and having taken the vehicle. The 37-year-old blew 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35, Burnley magistrates were told.

Prosecutor Mr Andrew Robinson said police saw the Volvo at traffic lights on Accrington Road, in the town, at about 10.15pm.

When the lights changed, the vehicle set off with its wheels spinning.

Officers followed, the car turned a sharp left and they lost sight of it temporarily.

Mr Robinson said: "They saw it soon after that. The defendant admitted she had been driving it. She smelled of alcohol and said she had taken the car."

Mr David Leach, defending Ward, said:" She accepted she was the driver, even though she knew she would be prosecuted."

The defendant had only had a couple of cans and didn't feel the effects of alcohol. She was arrested and taken to the police station after a roadside breath test. Ward spent some time in custody.

Mr Leach continued:"She was interviewed and during that she said she had taken her estranged husband's car.

"They still have a good relationship. They have access to each other's addresses. The reality is he would never, ever have made a complaint."

The solicitor added:" She didn't think she would be over the limit, but that she would be OK."

The defendant, of Judge Fields, Colne, admitted driving with excess alcohol, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, having no insurance and taking a vehicle without consent, on Saturday, April 13th.

She was fined £140, with a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for 17 months.