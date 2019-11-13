Earby and Salterforth pays its respects to the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

Earby came out to remember its war dead on a moving and poignant Remembrance Sunday.

Some 62 wreaths were laid and 100 wooden crosses were placed in the gardens at the foot of the memorial by the youngsters who attended, and of the wreaths laid, 18 came from military regiments.

Royal British Legion members James Spence and Adrian Lilley with Lorna Soulsby at the Earby Remembrance parade

A well-attended parade was also held at Salterforth involving the Barnoldswick and District branch of the Royal British Legion.

The Royal British Legion and all the local church ministers and representives took part in the service in Earby, which was led by Rev. Hugh Fielden, the Chaplain to the local branch.

Army Cadets lowered and raised the Union Flag around the two minutes silence.

Mr Adrian Lilley, vice chairman of the local Royal British Legion branch and formally Royal Anglian Regiment, delivered the Exhortation and the Kohima Epitaph while his son Marcus, an Army Cadet, gave the young person's reply.

Earby War Memorial

Earby Town Councillor Vera Cocker said: "Mr Norman Vesty was guest of honour as one of the area's remaining Second World War veterans, and at 94 years old, insisted on laying his own Royal Scots wreath. Although a little unsteady on his feet he stood and saluted, it was a wonderful and memorable moment.

"The young people of the area were well very represented with wreaths being laid by the Army Cadets, the Army Cadets Affiliated to the Royal British Legion, the young people of Earby, Springfield School and the Nursery, Kelbrook Primary School, Scouts, Cubs and Beavers, Guides, Brownies and Rainbows and of course the 100 children and young people who placed the wooden crosses at the memorial foot.

"Earby Town Council would like to thank everyone who attended and made it such a memorable occasion, and also the people who gave up their time and volunteered as stewards looking after the parade, and getting everyone safely to and from the memorial back to New Road Community Centre where refreshments were served by ladies from All Saints Church."

Mrs Cocker, who has been involved with the Poppy Appeal, said it was looking like being a record year for donations.