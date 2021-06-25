East Lancs medical specialist barrister commended for legal expertise

Tanzeela Aslam

Former Nelson resident, Tanzeela, who is an associate solicitor at Woodcocks Haworth and Nuttall Solicitors, which has eight offices across Lancashire and Greater Manchester, has been accredited as a clinical negligence specialist by the esteemed industry body.

The 40-year-old is one of only three people across East Lancashire to have successfully completed the rigorous process and be granted accredited status in this complex area of law.

The Law Society only awards the prestigious accolade to legal professionals who meet the highest standards of technical expertise and quality of client service. The accreditation further enhances Tanzeela’s already extensive skillset. Tanzeela, who joined WHN in 2018, is both a solicitor and a barrister, as well as an accredited senior litigator of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL).

The recognition means she is best-placed to help those who have suffered the life-changing and damaging effects of medical negligence with recovery and rehabilitation during what is a difficult and emotional time.

Commenting on the achievement, Tanzeela, who grew up in Nelson, said: “It’s only fair that victims of clinical negligence have access to specialist legal advice to help put matters right. The accreditation scheme acts as a benchmark for excellence in this complex area of law, guiding people in the right direction for accessing the very best legal advice.

“Obtaining accreditation represents the pinnacle of achievement in this specialist field of law, so I’m extremely proud to have been recognised for my expertise and commitment to helping rebuild lives that have been shattered by sub-standard healthcare.”

Simon Brown, managing director, WHN Solicitors, added: “Tanzeela is not only an expert in her field, but she’s extremely compassionate and caring, and above all really strives to help people who have suffered in these circumstances.

“The accreditation adds additional depth and backing to Tanzeela’s already extensive skillset and offers reassurance of expertise for clients. Well done Tanzeela, it’s thoroughly deserved.”