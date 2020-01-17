Elderly man rushed to hospital after Pendle accident - motorists urged to avoid busy area

Motorists are being asked to avoid Skipton Road in Foulridge after a man in his eighties was knocked down this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene after the incident involving a silver Jaguar and the elderly person who has been rushed to Royal Preston Hospital with a suspected broken leg.

Emergency services remain at the scene

A road closure is in place.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at 8-40am today (Friday) to reports of a collision involving a car and a man on Skipton Road, in Fouldridge. The man, believed to be in his eighties, has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital and a road closure is in place from the roundabout at Kelbrook and the fork in the road at Langroyd Road. Motorists are advised to avoid the area until the road reopens."