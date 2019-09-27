End of line for 40 Ribble Valley phone boxes?

Ribble Valley residents are asked to "dial in" on the future of 40 phone boxes in the borough.

BT is proposing to remove public payphones from 40 village centres and remote spots in the Ribble Valley.

Now, Ribble Valley Borough Council wants to hear residents’ views on the matter before responding to the proposed closures.

BT wants to axe payphones where usage has declined by 90 per cent or more, but some communities claim they offer a vital emergency lifeline and should remain.

Alison Brown, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s planning committee, said: “The council is coordinating the community response to the proposed closures and will be putting its views to BT in due course. The mobile phone reception in Ribble Valley is patchy and there are numerous wireless ‘not spots’ in the borough, so some phone boxes provide a vital service.

“We will be contacting parish councils for their views, but I urge residents to find out whether their phone box is under threat and let us know what they think.”

Gisburn and Rimington councillor Richard Sherras says the kiosk are not being used sufficiently to continue the service. He explained: "I can't see the phone boxes are going to be missed because they are hardly used and most residents have landlines. The one in Rimington isn't even in the centre of the village."

To have your say contact Ribble Valley Borough Council’s regeneration team on 01200 425111 by 5pm on Friday, November 8th.

The locations of the phone boxes under threat of closure are: Clitheroe, Sawley, Grindleton, Slaidburn, Gisburn, Paythorne, Twiston, Rimington, Newton-in Bowland, Bolton-By-Bowland, Langho, Mellor, Hurst Green, Mitton, Bashall Eaves, Ribchester, Knowle Green, Read, Simonstone, Sabden and Chipping.

If your community is interested in "adopting" a red heritage phone box for £1, visit bt.com/adopt.