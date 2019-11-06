Europe's longest zipline held no fear for Colne cancer survivor Amanda

A brave Colne school worker took on Europe’s longest zip line to raise money for Pendleside Hospice after overcoming bowel and liver cancer.

Amanda Coward was diagnosed with stage four bowel cancer just three days after feeling ill with stomach pains. The cancer perforated her bowel and spread to her liver by Christmas. Amanda has had twelve cycles of chemotherapy and numerous operations within the last twelve months.

Amanda was later referred to Pendleside Hospice by her district nurses and began attending Day Services at the hospice as an outpatient for complimentary therapy with complimentary therapist Victoria Wilkinson for the last seven months.

Amanda bravely took on the Velocity 2 Zip Line in Wales with a large group of 73 others fund-raising for Pendleside Hospice. Amanda’s last chemotherapy session was just one week prior to her taking on what is believed to be the fastest zip line in the world and the longest zip line in Europe.

Since tackling the zip line, which raised £1,000 for the hospice, Amanda has been given the all clear and is planning to return to work, within the Safeguarding team at Park High School in Colne.

She said: "I thoroughly enjoyed the zip line and am so thankful to my friends and family for sponsoring me and helping raise money for Pendleside. At first when I heard that I had Stage Four cancer I thought that I wouldn’t recover, so it was surreal to be given the all clear the other week.

"Thankfully after treatment and support from my family and friends I will be returning to work and gaining some normality back."