Extinction Rebellion set to stage protest in Clitheroe tomorrow

Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists, the environmental campaign group, are set to protest in the town tomorrow.

The group will gather at the bottom of Church Street from 11am onwards and is inviting local residents to join them.

An XR spokesman said: "Residents of the Ribble Valley, describing ourselves as ‘conscientious protectors‘, ordinary people who are deeply concerned about climate chaos and the future of our planet, will come together to issue a 'Declaration of Rebellion', demanding that our town and borough councillors take climate chaos seriously and reflect this seriousness in their policies and practices.

"The Declaration will be read out and signed by members of the public and delivered to the council. This is part of a movement of local XR declarations taking place all over the country as people everywhere draw a line in the sand and let their elected representatives know that the time to act is NOW!"