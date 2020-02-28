Fabulous prizes on offer at Reedley fund-raising evening for Sepsis UK and Prostate Cancer UK

A fund-raising event is to held tomorrow in Reedley for Sepsis UK and Prostate Cancer UK in honour of both a family friend and their daughter.

Motivated to do their bit after close friend David Windle survived prostate cancer and their daughter, Claire Ruth-Wyatt, survived sepsis and pneumococcal pneumonia which caused her right lung to shut down and her liver to triple in size, Sharon and Peter Ruth are gearing up to hold a fund-raising evening at Reedley Marina on Saturday February 29th at 6-30pm.

The Kingfisher Bistro Bar at Reedley Marina

Set to involve a quiz, a raffle, games, live music, an auction, and food provided by Lee Shepherd and Sam Hooper, who run The Kingfisher Bistro Bar at the marina, the evening has been organised by Ruth, Peter, David Windle, and Karen and Sam English, with the help and support of a lot of their friends. So far, they have raised £700.

Sharon said: "We have now been given t-shirts from Sepsis UK and Prostate Cancer UK to wear at our event.We are also pleased to say that we have been given a signed Burnley FC shirt and a guided tour around Manchester City for a family of four for the auction.

"Our top prize in the raffle is two thermal spa experience passes at Crowwood donated by Karen Ashworth. We have had lots of other donations for our raffle."

Sepsis accounts for 48,000 deaths annually in the UK - more than breast cancer, bowel cancer, and prostate cancer combined - and is the acute bodily reaction to infection. The most common cancer for males, there are around 47,700 new prostate cancer cases in the UK every year.

To make a donation, please head to the JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sharon-ruth?utm_campaign=pfp-email&utm_content=Sharon-Ruth&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_source=Sharethis&utm_term=WyaVbr9bG