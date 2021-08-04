Families pitch in to organise two celebrations to remember as covid forces cancellation of Burnley pupils' leavers' party

Year six students at Brunshaw Primary School were left heartbroken when their leavers' party had to be called off the week before they broke up for the final time.

As someone had tested positive for Covid-19, it meant there was no party and not even the chance to see their classmates before the school ended for the summer term

Determined to make up for the heartbreak, parents Kelly Chaffer and Debbie Summerscales set about arranging a leavers' picnic at Towneley Park which teaching staff attended. Fellow parents and carers pitched in to help with organising and a disco was also arranged at the Burnley Miners' Club.

The classmates from Brunshaw Primary School at their leavers' disco

The youngsters were presented with leavers' certificates and medals to celebrate their last days at primary school.

There was also a raffle which raised £80 and the children were given the choice of which charity to donate the cash to and they chose Burnley FC in the Community foodbank.

Several businesses pitched in with donations for the raffle and Turkish Best provided delicious pizza for the children at their disco.

Other donations came from Sam Skaid, Penny Black bar, Northern Monkeys, Burnley Miners' Club, Foils salon, Princess Wax Melts, Buzz Bingo, Tracy Calvert, Julie Smith and Becky's Cake Boutique.