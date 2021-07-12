Family of Burnley woman who died in Pakistan call for Boris Johnson to launch investigation into circumstances surrounding her death

The family of a woman from Burnley, who died in Pakistan under what they believe were suspicious circumstances, have appealed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to look into the case. (Getty Images)

Relatives of 28-year-old Kelsey Devlin suspect she may have died unnaturally and are calling for an investigation into the circumstances of her death.

Kelsey flew out to Pakistan on June 3rd and died on June 30th. Her partner and her two children, a daughter aged eight and her five year old son, went with her.

It is believed they had gone to be with Kelsey's partner's mother as she was gravely ill.

Kelsey's family say they were informed that she was admitted to hospital on June 9th and three days later they were told she was very ill. They were later told she had been placed into an induced coma before being given the heartbreaking news that she had died.

The family allege that Kelsey was buried without any consultation or consent from them and that they were informed only after the burial.

They have now asked Boris Johnson and the also the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, to look into the matter and order an independent inquiry.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham has also written to Imran Khan seeking his government’s help.

Kelsey's family have also reported their concerns to Lancashire Police.

A Lancashire police spokesman said: “We have been made aware of Miss Devlin’s death. We are liaising with relevant partners to support her family. Our thoughts are with her family at this sad time.”

A relative of Kelsey's said: "Our family are deeply heart-broken for the loss of such a truly amazing and loving family member.