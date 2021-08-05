Family party for Pendle great great grandmother as she celebrates her 101st birthday

Evelyn with her son Brian and daughter in law Julie

This year Evelyn Cash's son, Brian Wright, daughter in law Julie and grand-daughter Jo-Anne and husband Bryan made sure it was a particularly special celebration, arranging an outdoor part in the garden of Cravenside Home for Older People in Barnoldswick, where Evelyn lives.

However, the celebrations were thrown into jeopardy once again after Evelyn broke her hip after taking a fall.

Fortunately, doctors were happy enough with her recovery and let her go in time to make her 101st birthday party.

Evelyn and her great great grandson Finnley

Brian (64) said: "What we tried to do this year to celebrate mum's birthday was to do the same as we did last year really, but this time we were able to invite our extended family, which really was special and memories were made.

"We had a big gazebo and she sat there where there was a nice breeze. We kept checking she was comfortable.

"We were playing music and we were singing, and mum was singing with us. She's a happy-go-lucky kind of person.

"It was a wonderful day and she really appreciated all the effort that went into it."

Evelyn with her granddaughter Jo-Anne and great granddaughter Sophie

Brian said it's been tough not seeing his mum at times, with the longest spell being for three months after the New Year.

Thankfully she's been able to keep in touch with family over facetime, but it is no substitute for seeing people in the flesh, especially since she became a great great grandma to Finnley,

Coun. Jenny Purcell, Conservative County Councillor for Barnoldswick and chairman of the friends of Cravenside, was also in attendance to celebrate with Evelyn on the day.

Coun. Purcell said: "It was lovely to see Evelyn celebrate her birthday with her friends and family, especially after missing out last year because of covid restrictions.

Evelyn with Debbie who cared for her in hospital

"I was honoured to attend the party as a ward councillor and on behalf of the friends of Cravenside. Our group's youngest member, Lewis Smith, presented a card and flowers on behalf of our group to Evelyn, who was in good spirits despite only recently breaking her hip."

Among the guests at the party was Debbie, the nurse who cared for Evelyn during her stay in Airedale Hospital and the family were delighted to be able to thank her in person.

Nelson born Evelyn was the oldest of six children and her youngest brother, Peter, was there to celebrate her special day.

A winder in a mill, Evelyn married her late husband, Herbert in 1940 and they had three children. She lived on her own until the age of 94 and spent four years living with Brian and Julie before she moved to Cravenside.

Evelyn's hobbies included crocheting, knitting, bingo, gardening and visiting jumble sales and charity shops.