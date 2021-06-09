Family pay moving tribute to man who died after motorbike accident in Whalley

The family of a man who died after a road accident in Whalley on Sunday have paid tribute to him

Police were called around 2pm last Sunday to a report of an accident on the A59.

A man riding a Kawasaki motorbike had been travelling from Clitheroe towards Langho with another rider when he came off the carriageway and collided with a tree.

The man, later named as Richard Walters (56) from Liverpool, suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The other rider was not injured.

In a statement, the family of Mr Walters said: "Richard Michael Walters was a loving partner to Jan and father to his three children. He was a caring brother to his three siblings.

"He will be missed not only by his family, but by his many friends and work colleagues. He loved going out riding on his motorbike, he died doing what he loved.