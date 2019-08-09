Family support project in Burnley and Pendle makes desperate appeal for help

A company which helps to tackle food poverty in Burnley and Pendle is making a desperate appeal for help after its usual funding sources have run dry.



Participation Works NW, a not-for-profit company based in Burnley, may have to call time on a parents support group and after school club it has run in Colne for more than six years when its funding ends in September.

The company has submitted two other funding bids to the Big Lottery and Tudor Trust, both of which have been unsuccessful.

Director and project manager Lynne Blackburn said: "We work with families and children most in need tackling food poverty and issues.

"We run the parents group at Primet Primary School in Colne every Thursday using food as a tool to engage with families. We have told the families the news that we have failed with our funding bids and they are devastated.

"We talk about any issues they may have, teach them new skills such as cooking on a budget, as well as advising them on meeting with partner agencies and health advice such as breast cancer awareness.

"We have 25 children after school every Thursday and we have a waiting list for those that need support. We tackle food poverty and provide a safe nurturing environment for those most in need.

"Our only chance now is to try and find support form any local businesses that would be willing to support the project, otherwise it may have to close which would be so sad."

The company, which also works with Holy Trinity Church in Colne, needs to raise around £17,000 a year, which goes towards staff costs, food costs, room hire and play equipment.

If anyone can support the proeject they can email lynneblackburn@me.com or visit http://www.theparticipationworks.co.uk/