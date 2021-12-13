Festive concert lifts the spirits of Clitheroe residents

There were plenty of chuckles as residents of Candlemakers Court, Clitheroe, enjoyed a two part Christmas concert this week

By Faiza Afzaal
Monday, 13th December 2021, 10:28 am

The first half was performed by members of Balderstone Brass Band, with leaders Alaistair Greenhalgh playing an assortment of Christmas carols selected by the residents. After a short intermission "Live And Let Live", local musicians Nick Schumann and Dave Simmons played a set of songs including many festive favourites.

Scheme manager, Philip Birtwistle, interspersed some humorous festive monologues throughout the evening.

Members of Balderstone Brass Band hit the high notes during the seasonal concert
