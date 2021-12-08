Festive goodies sent to Burnley firefighters who will spend Christmas on duty
Gift bags filled with treats have been donated to Burnley firefighters who will be working over the festive period.
Tesco in Burnley sent out the bags to Burnley Community Fire Station, along with a bumper food hamper, which will be raffled off to raise money for the firefighters charity. This goes towards the rehabilitation of injured firefighters.
Firefighter Stuart Gervaise said: "We would like to say a massive thank you to Tesco for such a generous donation."
Anyone wishing to buy tickets, priced at £1, is asked to contact Stuart through facebook or the admin team at Burnley fire station on 01282 423240.