Festive goodies sent to Burnley firefighters who will spend Christmas on duty

Tesco in Burnley sent out the bags to Burnley Community Fire Station, along with a bumper food hamper, which will be raffled off to raise money for the firefighters charity. This goes towards the rehabilitation of injured firefighters.

Firefighter Stuart Gervaise said: "We would like to say a massive thank you to Tesco for such a generous donation."

Anyone wishing to buy tickets, priced at £1, is asked to contact Stuart through facebook or the admin team at Burnley fire station on 01282 423240.