Emergency services were called to Nelson yesterday after a van crashed into a car and a building.

Fire crews from Nelson and Burnley were called to reports of a road traffic collision on Southfield Street just before 4-30pm.

Firefighters were in attendance for 45 minutes

There was one casualty released from the vehicle by firefighters and they were then left in the care of paramedics at the scene. Crews were in attendance approximately 45 minutes.