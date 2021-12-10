Fire crews tackle car blaze in Ribble Valley
Two fire engines from Clitheroe and Hyndburn attended a vehicle fire involving a van on Slaidburn Road, Waddington yesterday.
Friday, 10th December 2021, 9:27 am
Updated
Friday, 10th December 2021, 9:28 am
Firefighters used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the flames, along with two powder extinguishers, a thermal imaging camera and two clay mats.
There were no casualties and crews remained at the scene for around an hour after being called out at 2-10pm.