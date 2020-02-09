Firefighters rescue person from burning car crash in Burnley

Fire crews used specialist equipment to save a person trapped in a burning car after a road traffic collision in Windermere Avenue.

Crews from Burnley responded to the incident, which happened just after 6-30pm yesterday (Saturday) and the casualty was taken to hospital.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Two fire engines from Burnley responded to a road traffic collision which involved a smoking vehicle on Windermere Avenue. Crews used holmatro equipment to extricate the casualty from the vehicle who was then transported to hospital by paramedics. Firefighters were on the scene for one hour and thirty minutes."