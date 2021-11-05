First ever charity Christmas market at Padiham pub set to bring some festive cheer

Already a dedicated fund raiser Toni-Anne Mortimer will hold the festive market at her pub, the Hare and Hounds, on Sunday, December 5th from noon to 6pm.

Dozens of stalls are already booked in and mince pies and mulled wine will be served.

The Padiham community choir will serenade visitors with festive songs and it is hoped that Father Christmas may pop in for a flying visit.

Landlady Toni-Anne Mortimer, pictured with her husband Lee, will host a charity Christmas market at her Padiham pub the Hare and Hounds

The caring mine hostess hopes the event will bring some festive cheer and fun after the pandemic.

She said: "The last 18 months have been a tough time for us all and last year Christmas was more or less cancelled.

"I wanted to do something to get people out and an event that families can enjoy together witthout having to travel very far.

"We have a variety of stalls selling many things including clothes, hats and scarves and Tropic products and they are all local people."

Stallholders will be charged £5, which will be donated to Pendleside Hospice and the charity MIND, and businesses are invited to make a further donation. Earlier this year customers helped to raise £500 for the two charities during a fund raising night at the pub.

There will also be a tombola at the Christmas market and Toni-Anne has made an appeal for donations of prizes including bottles and gift sets.

The Hare and Hounds regularly hosts fundraisers and last year Toni-Anne and her generous customers filled a room at the pub with donations of food for the Burnley based Church on the Street charity.

In 2019 she also donated selection boxes and festive treats to children's wards at East Lancashire hospitals in

A mum of three Toni-Anne runs the pub with her husband Lee.