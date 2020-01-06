First support group set up in Burnley for rare syndromes

The support group will meet for the first time on Saturday
A support group for a group of sydromes has been set up in Burnley for the first time.

The Ehlers-Danlos syndromes support group is holding its first meeting in Burnley for local sufferers and their families this Saturday.

Ehlers-Danlos syndromes are a group of genetic connective tissue disorders which are currently classified in a system of thirteen types. Despite this grouping and their common name, each type is a distinct condition caused by a different gene mutation.

The meeting will be held at Pendleside Hospice, Colne Road, on Saturday from 10am until noon.

For more information visit http://www.ehlers-danlos.org/