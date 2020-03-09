Five people treated for smoke inhalation after Burnley kitchen blaze

An investigation is under way after a kitchen fire in Branch Road in the early hours of this morning.

Two fire engines from Burnley attended the property where five casualties were believed to be suffering the effects of smoke inhalation.

Emergency services were at the scene just before 1-30am. A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "The fire involved the kitchen and was extinguished using two breathing apparatus and a ventilation unit. There were five casualties reported believed to be suffering the effects of smoke inhalation. Firefighters administered oxygen therapy prior to the arrival of paramedics at the scene. The casualties were then handed over to the care of ambulance crews. Firefighters were in attendance approximately one hour and twenty minutes."