Fizz and fashion are a chic way to raise almost £3,000 for charities championed by Mayoress of Burnley

Hosted by the Mayoress of Burnley, Mrs Kerry Townsend, the night was a roaring success, raising £2,787 for the civic charities, Barry Kilby prostate cancer appeal, Derian House children's hospice and Safenet.

South Manchester based Fizz Fashions provided models and a selection of ladies' clothes for the catwalk at the glittering event held in the theatre at Burnley College.

Organised by mayoress's charity committee member Kathleen Birtwistle, a prosecco reception, provided by Bank on Dave, greeted guests who were also treated to snacks donated by the Usha restaurant and Heys Butchers.

Mayoress's committee member Ida Carmichael (right) pictured with friends and neighbours at the fashion show.

Committee members also made a selection of delicious canapes.

Kathleen said: "It really was a fantastic night and we are very grateful to everyone who supported us including college staff members Lorraine Jones, David Heaven, Keeley Seaman and Mark Storton.

"Without their fantastic help and support it could not have happened.

"We plan to hold a fashion show every year now."

Members of the mayoress's charity committee made and served their own canapes at the fashion show

The Mayoress of Burnley Mrs Kerry Townsend (left) with Lorraine Jones of Burnley College