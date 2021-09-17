Former Claret champions son's book selling business to give everyone the opportunity to enjoy a good read

Colin manned a stall in Burnley Market Hall selling pre-loved books for The Untidy Bookshelf, an independent online bookshop centred around the love of reading.

Launched by Colin's son Nick, The Untidy Bookshelf centres around the love of reading itself. Along with offering hundreds of popular titles new and old, the site also acts as a platform for Nick's work in the local community.

His first community fundraising initiative raised over £1,000 which was put towards buying books for four schools, two in Burnley and two in Hyndburn. Nick raffled off 20 books he had sourced, all signed by the authors.

Former Claret Colin Waldron gets ready to welcome customers to the Untidy Bookshelf's second hand book stall in Burnley Market Hall

The second hand book stall idea is being trialled to see how it goes and to spread the word about Nick's books4schools initiative.

Nick, who is a Maths teacher at Burnley College, said: "Dad is helping me out with the stall as I work during the week.

"We have received lots of donations of pre-loved books and we are looking for donations of second hand quality books in good condition."

Nick describes The Untidy Bookshelf as a hobby and an independent platform aimed at inspiring positive change and to share the joy of reading, an 'online bookshop made by book lovers, for book lovers.'