Former well known Burnley parish priest dies at the age of 91

Canon Deeney when he officiated at the wedding of Paul and Carol Biddulph at St Mary's Church in Burnley in October, 1994.

Canon Frank Deeney served at St Mary's RC Church in Yorkshire Street from 1972 to 1993.

Born Francis Deeney in Derry, Northern Ireland, Canon Deeney was educated at St Columba’s School in Derry, and later All Hallows College in Dublin.

He went on to be accepted as an ecclesiastical student for the Diocese of Salford in July 1948 and remained at All

Hallows College.

On June 20th, 1954, Fr Francis Deeney was ordained to the priesthood and served the Diocese of Salford for the next six decades.

From 1954 to 1964 he was assistant priest at St. Anne’s, Blackburn. He then served a year at St Boniface in Lower Broughton as assistant priest before moving to St Bernard's in Burnage from 1965 to 1972.

Canon Deeney came to Burnley in 1972 and was elected to the Cathedral Chapter, a college of clerics formed to advise a bishop, in 1975.

From 1993 to 2003 he was vicar general for the diocese, second in command to the bishop.

Canon Deeney served as the parish priest at St Peter and St Paul's in Ribchester from 1996 to 2011 when he retired. He lived at the Larmenier Retirement Village in Blackburn before recently moving to McCauley Mount Care Home in Burnley.

Bishop John celebrated Canon Deeney’s requiem mass at St Peter and Paul's Church, Ribchester, followed by committal in the graveyard.

A spokesman for the Diocese of Salford said: “We are deeply saddened by the death of Fr Frank, who devoted almost 60 years to the service of the diocese.