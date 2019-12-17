From Barley to Bethlehem for village nativity

Barley became Bethlehem for a wonderful few hours when villagers staged their own Chrismtas nativity story.

Barley Chapel staged its 20th annual live nativity when the greatest story ever told unfolded in a live pageant through the village, finishing off at Hargreaves Farm, in the barn.

Mary (Gracie Holden) with Joseph (Charlie Fowler) and Buttons the pony

Angela Hargreaves, one of the organisers, said: "It was a lovely occasion once again with lots of local people involved. About 200 people came to watch and lots of local children were involved.

"Mary was played by Gracie Holden, Joseph was played by Charlie Fowler and baby Jesus was played by Florence Taylor. In fact, we had four new babies in the village this year, which is unheard of, so we had to audition for the part! The donkey was played by Buttons the Shetland pony."

The Malkin morris dancers, complete with harp, accordion, guitar and a 20 strong choir provided the musical accompaniment.

Coffee and mince pies were served in the candle-lit chapel afterwards.