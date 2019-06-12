Fund-raising walk to set off from Burnley General Hospital

Take steps to support Burnley General Hospital with a big fund-raising walk.

The Big NHS Walk, hosted by ELHT&Me, East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust’s official charity, takes place on Sunday, June 23rd.

The charity raises funds that go above and beyond the NHS standard, solely for the purpose of improving patient experience at ELHT’s five hospitals and community services in Blackburn, Burnley, Accrington, Clitheroe, Pendle and across East Lancashire.

Registered participants of the Big NHS Walk have a choice of two, flat 12-mile routes – one starting at Burnley General Teaching Hospital and the other from Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital.

Denise Gee, fund-raising manager for ELHT&Me, said: “The Big NHS Walk is a fantastic event that everyone can take part in and enjoy, and a great way to bring our community together.

“The charity would also like to say a huge thank you to the walk sponsors, Business First, and the East Lancashire Freemasons who will be providing marshal support on the day.”

Guarantee your place - sign up now at www.elht.nhs.uk/charity.