Gathering gives friends and colleagues chance to say a proper farewell to brave Burnley firefighter 16 months after his death

Family, friends and colleagues held a memorial evening to celebrate the life of Andrew Patefield 16 months after his death

The memorial evening to celebrate the life of Andrew Patefield gave those who knew him a chance to reflect on their memories of him.

Held in the trophy room suite at Burnley's Turf Moor, colleagues who served with Andrew on White watch at Burnley Fire Station, went along to raise a glass to him.

Thanking them for their support since Andrew's death in May last year a family representative said: "Andrew's colleagues on White watch, and also the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, have been so supportive to us over the past several months and would like them to know how grateful we are.

Well loved, respected and much missed Andrew Patefield who was a Burnley firefighter

"They have become like family to us."

Covid restrictions meant that only 15 people were allowed to attend Andrew's funeral so he made a special request for everyone to get together when lockdown ended.

The family spokesman added: "Everyone had a good drink in Andrew's honour. He was what he wanted."

Andrew died after a courageous four year battle with cancer. Doctors were astounded at the strength and determination of the long serving firefighter, who saw the disease as a challenge rather than something that would turn his life upside down.

He put hours of work into his own treatment and wowed family and friends with his determination to enjoy his life and spend time with his two daughters, Jemina (20) and 16-year-old Annabelle.

Affectionately known as 'Patey' Andrew, who was 49, grew up in the Brunshaw area of Burnley and attended St Mary's RC Primary and the former St Theodore's RC High schools.

He went into the building trade before joining the fire service in 1997 where he was initially based at Rawtenstall before moving to Burnley where he spent the rest of his career with White watch.

Andrew was recognised as a consummate professional which earned him additional roles and responsibilities as an instructor. He became a mentor and role model for new recruits to the service who saw him as an example of someone who they needed to live up to.

Forming lifelong friendships with his colleagues, who became like family, a fellow firefighter said that Andrew had been 'truly inspirational' in how he had dealt with his illness adding: " The way he tackled it was, at times, truly astonishing to see.

"His strength, courage and determination to beat it said everything about him as a person. This was all done with positivity that left us all in awe of him."

Andrew received a visit from his colleagues while being cared for at Pendleside Hospice and they arrived with the fire engines in the hope they could drive past his window to let both him and his family know they were there for them.

But in true Andrew style, rather than look from his bedroom window, he managed to walk to the front door of the hospice and spend 10 minutes talking with them.

In 2009 Andrew, who lived in Colne, lost his wife Julie at the age of 38 after she was diagnosed with leukaemia.

She had been recovering from a bone marrow transplant when she contracted a virus and died in Manchester Royal Infirmary.