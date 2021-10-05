Generous donation from Burnley and Pendle based company will 'really make a difference' to hospice

Petty Real estate agency, which has branches across Burnley and Pendle, made the donation to the hospice.

Aaron Tunbridge, Pendle area manager for the company said: "Pendleside Hospice has been our chosen charity for many years now and we understand the importance of the care it provides to our local community.

"We are proud to be able to donate such a sum when the last 18 months have been so difficult for so many."

Aaron Tunbridge, Reece Farrar and Greg Forbes from Petty's hand over the cheque to Helen McVey and nursing staff at Pendleside Hospice

Helen McVey, who is chief executive of the hospice, said donations like this meant a great deal.

She said: "It’s been a really challenging 18 months and donations like this really make a difference.

"We’ve had to increase our services due to the pandemic, whilst seeing a reduction in our fundraising and retail income.

"When donations like this come along from local businesses it really does help us to keep our services running. A massive thank you to Petty's for their support.