Generous donation of toys to East Lancashire hospital

A generous family has donated toys to brighten up the outdoor area at the Royal Blackburn Hospital’s Children’s Clinic.

The Issa family visited the clinic to make the donation, to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and to celebrate the festival of Eid.

Mrs Asma Issa purchased the toys with her children, Ammarah, Humaira, Zuhaira and Muhammad, who were keen to give something back to the hospital, and brighten up the environment for children receiving treatment at the clinic.

The donation is an extension of the charitable giving from EuroGarages (EG) Group, the Issa family’s company, who have already committed their UK charitable expenditure to ELHT&Me, East Lancashire Hospital’s charity.

“It was important to myself and my children to make this donation, continuing our ongoing support of the hospital”, Mrs Issa said.

“We are so pleased that the patients and staff like the toys and we hope they make a difference to the experience of the children when they visit the clinic for treatment.”

Denise Gee, fund-raising manager at ELHT&Me, said: “We are really grateful for this generous donation which will make a huge difference for patients at the clinic.

“Having these toys available in the play area can make visiting the clinic a much more enjoyable experience and calm any nerves or worries the children may have.

“We would like to thank the Issa family and EG Group for their continued support of our hospital charity.”