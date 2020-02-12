Good causes across Burnley and Padiham benefit from generous £6,000 donations

The cheque presentation tio BK's Heroes with (left to right) Dave King of BK's Heroes, Padiham rotarians David Alexander (vice president), Alan Ravenscroft (president) and Fiona King of BK's Heroes.
Good causes across Burnley, Padiham and East Lancashire have benefitted from a cash windfall of £6,000.

Padiham Rotarians raised that fantastic amount thanks to residents who supported their annual Santa's Sleigh visits at Christmas and also a number of collections held at the Tesco store.

Pendleside Hospice and the North West Air Ambulance received £800 each and a donation of £400 went to the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The following donations were also made: Derian House Children’s Hospice, Padiham Cricket Club, Uganda – Good Samaritan, Padiham Archives, Blood Bikes, Homeless, Papyrus, Children’s Heart Foundation, Halloween party for Padiham children, Padiham on Parade and East Lancashire Health Trust (£250)

NSPCC Local was presented with £200 and BK's Heroes, Carers Link – Lancashire, Talking Newspaper and Padiham Football Club al received £100 each.