Grace's amazing baking earns her a badge and hospice gratitude

A little girl decided to get baking, earning herself a Brownie badge and some much-needed funds for Pendleside Hospice.

Blacko Primary School pupil Grace Holden (8) decided to raise money for Pendleside Hospice by selling homemade cakes, some of which she brought into the hospice to sell.

Grace did this to help raise funds for the hospice but it also allowed her to gain her Charity badge at the St Andrew's Brownie Group.

This is the second time Grace has supported the hospice, the first being when she asked for donations in lieu of gifts at her Christening. Grace is planning on doing further fund-raising in aid of Pendleside.

Pendleside Hospice costs more than £4m. to run each year, of which the Hospice gets 22% of its funding from the NHS. This means that the hospice needs to raise over £3m. from charitable donations.