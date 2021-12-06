Great British weather could not dampen festive spirits of dozens of youngsters determined to meet Father Christmas at Burnley Winter Wonderland event

The attraction was part of a Winter Wonderland day planned by Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch which was hit by the atrocious weather conditions.

Only one of the 25 planned stalls could be held and plans for fairground rides, food stalls and a performance by the choir from Rosegrove School had to be shelved.

Organiser Michael Bailey said: "The volunteers did everything they could to make the event happen but the weather was horrendous.

Smiling children braved the rain to meet Father Christmas at a Winter Wonderland event organised by Rosegrove Neighbourhood Watch in Burnley.

"But we managed to get the grotto up and loads of children turned up for that and stood in the rain to see Santa."

