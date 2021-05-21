Great Wall of China is destination of champion fundraiser and Padiham mum of twins
The chance to see one of the Seven Wonders of the World was an opportunity Padiham mum of two Julie Conlan could not pass up.
Julie is among 19 people who have signed up to trek the Great Wall of China to raise funds for Pendleside Hospice.
Originally scheduled to take place in September last year Covid-19 forced the event to be postponed twice and it now looks like the trek will take place in April, 2022.
In the meantime Julie, who celebrated her 50th birthday in December, has been in training so she is in tip top condition for the 35km trek along the wall.
She said: "I signed up to take part because this is such a fantastic opportunity and a once in a lifetime chance to visit an iconic place and also raise money for such a good cause."
Julie, whose husband Jonathan runs his own butcher's shop in Padiham, has already raised £1,500 for the hospice through donations and raffles and in July she will host a fund raising dinner at The Lawrence Hotel in Padiham.
Mum to twins Max and Toby (16) Julie, who works as a project manager for a housing association, is already a champion fundraiser for the hospice.
In 2018 she recruited 11 friends to take part in naked calendar shoot that raised £4,000. And last year she took part in a 25 press ups a day for 25 days challenge that she extended to 100 days.
Anyone who would like to make a donation is asked to click HERE.The fund raising dinner takes place on Friday, July 9th.
Tickets are £25 each and this includes a three course dinner and entertainment by singer Gavin Young and a magician. Anyone would like tickets is asked to contact Julie by email at [email protected]