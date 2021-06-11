Green-fingered Ribble Valley Brownies discover the joys of gardening at Waddow Heights

1st Waddington Brownies putting their gardening skills to good use

The Barratt and David Wilson Homes sites are expecting an increasing number of visitors following the opening of their brand new show homes. With this in mind, the developer invited members of 1st Waddington Brownies group to do some planting at their development on Waddington Road, to brighten up the outdoor space in light of National Children’s Gardening Week.

Kate Ashley, leader of the Waddington 1st Brownies Group, said: “The visit to Waddow Heights was one of our first chances to meet face to face Covid-securely after more than a year of virtual meetings.

“We had a fantastic time improving our gardening skills, and helping in the community at the same time. The girls have been inspired to work on their Grow Your Own badge and we're also looking out for other community projects to practice our new skills!”

1st Waddington Brownies showing off their green fingers

The Brownies enjoyed a session with one of Barratt and David Wilson’s landscapers, where they were taught about plant care and gardening, as well as having the opportunity to plant some greenery themselves. The attendees received a specially made Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Girl Guiding badge, and the session will be used towards receiving their official Grow Your Own badge.

The developer also provided the girls with their very own gardening gloves and child appropriate gardening tools. The Brownies were also given a number of butterfly garden ornaments and asked to distribute them amongst their new shrubs.

National Children’s Gardening Week runs annually, and is a celebration of gardening that is embraced by individuals, schools, and community group, while supporting Greenfingers, a charity that is dedicated to providing magical gardens for children in hospices suffering from life limiting illnesses.

Robert Holbrook, Managing Director of Barratt and David Wilson Homes North West, said: “We were delighted to welcome members of 1st Waddington Brownies Group to Waddow Heights in Clitheroe. As the UK’s leading housebuilder, it is important that we strengthen our relationships with community groups in the areas we build.”

They worked really hard to brighten up the area